Money Diaries Readers Share Their 2020 Financial Goals

It's the start of a new decade, a clean slate, the beginning of the Roaring Twenties round two. What better way to start a new decade than by putting our finances under a microscope and taking control of our money. We spoke with our most financially-minded readers, the Money Diaries audience, about what they want to achieve in this new year, and exactly how they plan on doing so. From a 29-year-old woman from Cleveland who plans to retire early to an unemployed woman in New Jersey working to rebuild her savings after a tough year, the Money Diaries community proves once again that it is a vast landscape of financial realities and economic goals.