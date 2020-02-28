Towards the end of the season, Sydney began to believe her father may have had similar powers. He died by suicide before the series started, and he may have been struggling with similar demons as Sydney. Her mother Maggie (Kathleen Rose Perkins) believes that her dad had PTSD from being in the war, but when Maggie described his struggles, they sounded similar to what Sydney had been experiencing. For example, her dad kept saying no one would understand what he was going through, he would suddenly rush out of a room when he got angry, he believed he was being followed, and he once survived a massive explosion that killed everyone around him. Sydney seems to believe the explosion was a result of her father's potential powers and that he couldn't handle the guilt of having caused it.