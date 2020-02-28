The blue checkmark: an unprecedented and ubiquitous form of cultural currency denoting the account of a person well-known enough to merit the proliferation of satellite stan and/or fake accounts, thus requiring formal verification to assert that, yes, plebeians, this is the REAL Selena Gomez. Ah, to be verified.
So, how does one go about acquiring such a holy symbol on TikTok? A post on TikTok's newsroom site explains: "There are a number of factors considered in granting a verified badge, including whether the notable account is authentic, unique, active, and — of course — adheres to our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service."
Advertisement
Vague, yes, but it's clear that verification badges are reserved for big-time TikTokers only. So what if you want to join this echelon? It's an uphill climb, for sure, and the odds aren't exactly in your favour, but read on for our tips to getting that sweet blue checkmark.
Get a whole bunch of followers
Obvious, yes, but important. A rep from TikTok clarified in an email to Refinery29 that "generally speaking, TikTok only verifies public figures/celebrities, brands and publishers." So, to start, you need a big following. This means putting out high quality and creative content with regularity and consistency. It also means following high-volume accounts and understanding the types of content that perform best within the TikTok landscape.
Of course, there have been exceptions. Earlier this month, a verified Kendall Jenner account appeared to have joined the app — and gained half a million followers within two hours. As it turns out, though, it was determined to be fake, and was deleted 12 hours later. Which leaves one to wonder: How thorough, exactly, is TikTok's verification process anyway?
Know all the TikTok songs
When it comes to viral songs, TikTok has some pretty major influence these days. From remixed Ella Fitzgerald to Kesha's "Cannibal" nostalgia vibes, these songs get danced to in a lot of bedrooms by a lot of teens. Take note of the most viral ones as well as their accompanying dances, and learn them. Or jump on a particular trend's bandwagon ("POV" scenarios, for example) and reinvent it with a twist. (A free idea: "POV, you're Googling 'how to get verified on TikTok.'") The key to success on TikTok is to move fast, because trends go as quickly as they come. (No one is talking about the eating fingers challenge anymore.) And be good at lip-syncing.
Round up your friends
In case you didn't know, a bunch of TikTok's top creators all live together in a rented mansion in Los Angeles called Hype House, where they collab on a whole lot of TikTok content. While you can't exactly rent an extra bedroom in Hype House (sorry), it is true that group content performs exceptionally well on TikTok. Doing dances with friends engages viewers and gives visibility to other tagged TikTok accounts as well.
Advertisement