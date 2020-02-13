In the summer of 2018, Netflix’s To All The Boys I Loved Before became a major hit as viewers got to know Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), and experience one of the all-time great rom-com tropes: two people pretending to date, but then actually falling in love. And now, it’s time for round two. On February 12, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hit the streaming service. And if you can’t get enough, the soundtrack for the To All The Boys sequel is available now, too.
An official soundtrack was released on 7th February and is available in all the usual streaming spots. The soundtrack will also be released on CD on 17th April and on vinyl on 22nd May, if that’s your thing. The soundtrack includes some previously released songs, as well as new songs by Marina, OTR and Ukiyo, BAD CHILD, Chaz Cardigan, Hanne Mjøen, and The New Respects.
But in addition to the tracks featured on the official curated soundtrack, there are plenty of other songs included in the movie, too. For instance, Lara Jean listens to the classic “Then He Kissed Me” by The Crystals while dancing in her room in disbelief that she has a boyfriend. There are also a number of covers in the film of songs originally by artists including Billie Eilish, Cyndi Lauper, New Order, and the Backstreet Boys.
If you got something stuck in your head while watching and are trying to figure out what it is, click through to check out all 32 songs from To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. But if you want to avoid a Peter-Lara Jean style rough patch, maybe leave some of these songs off your Valentine's playlist.