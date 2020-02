There's always one audience reaction shot at the Oscars that gets memed. By now, you'd think celebrities would have their faces trained to neutral. Or, when noted LOL-inducing comedians like Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig are on stage, polite laughter would do. Well, no one told Billie Eilish . The 18-year-old pop star did not seem impressed while Wiig and Rudolph were doing a hilarious and intentionally awkward bit about showing their wide range of emotions for the directors in the audience (to prove they can do more than comedy).