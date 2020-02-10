The Oscars red carpet got a little crowded this year: Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet practically tripped over each other while hitting their marks. Well, almost. The interaction actually the two ended up being adorable, and practically broke stan Twitter.
To understand the true value of this red carpet moment that quickly went viral, we have to back up a little. Chalamet has quickly become a fashion darling for his daring choices which meant Twitter was waiting for his big Oscars outfit reveal. The twist? In the heat of the red carpet, the 24-year-old, and Oscar presenter, was still notably absent. And once his Little Women co-stars showed up and he was still nowhere to be found, fans became worried, especially since fake photos of the actor were being spread around Twitter. Is he really wearing a backless lavender turtleneck? (No.) Is he going to match Saoirse Ronan? (I wish.) Is he going to show up... at all? (He must.)
When he finally did show up in a surprisingly casual outfit and slicked back hair, he immediately crashed Robbie's photoshoot. Oops.
Timmy just photobombed Margot (in vintage Chanel) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cwU19vLyYN— Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) February 10, 2020
Or maybe Robbie crashed his? Who knows. What we do know that is that Twitter loved the photobomb.
All I can say is... collab.
TIMMY AND MARGOT I LOVE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/R4AXw9uZqj— meghan¹⁵¹ (@hesgoldenangel) February 10, 2020
STOP I WOULD DIE FOR TIMMY AND MARGOT pic.twitter.com/8x9fTUELR9— sofia (@1980sinhaler) February 10, 2020
