Jameela Jamil Responded To Backlash Against Her Joining New LGBT Show As Judge

“Twitter is brutal. This is why I never officially came out as queer,” she wrote in a screenshotted notes app. “I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it’s not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid.”