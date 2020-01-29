The Internet Is Torn Over This Video Of Dua Lipa & Lizzo At A Strip Club

Sunday’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were marked by high and low moments. Though the mood of the star-studded event was notably muted — the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna had been announced just hours earlier — the winners found it within themselves to celebrate their victories after the big night. But not everyone is pleased with the way some of Hollywood’s finest turned up after the show.
Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X were anticipated to take home win after win at the Grammys, and the music newbies did just that. Billie Eilish swept the awards, snagging the gold in all of her categories. Lizzo and Lil Nas X also won big; both performed their biggest hits and walked away with several respective Grammys.
To celebrate, a group of the young winners and their friends hit the Los Angeles scene for a night of partying and celebration, landing at a local strip club to throw some bands.
WHY IS HE THROWING THE MONEY LIKE THAT LMFAOOOO BYE pic.twitter.com/e1CQcku0tF— RODEO REMIX🤮🐍 (@AyeLilNasX) January 27, 2020
Unfortunately, critics weren't far behind with their two cents. Many music fans were upset by the celebrities' trip to the strip club, taking to social media to voice their frustrations. Sharing a video taken from Lizzo's Instagram story after her big night, one Twitter account didn't hold back. "What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualising women," the disgruntled user tweeted in Spanish. "but well afterwards they say they are feminists."
The tweet was just one of thousands trending in the the #dualipaisover hashtag on Twitter, with many piling on to single out Dua Lipa's enthusiastic participation at the strip club as a cancel-worthy offence.
Still, messages in support of the "New Rules" singer and her friends more than rivalled the negative tweets, with even more people coming to their defence by pointing out the hypocrisy of shaming strippers while claiming to espouse feminism. "Just say you hate sex workers and go," one supporter responded, punctuating her point with an eyeroll emoji.
Others were miffed by the obvious double standards. Lil Nas X was also present at the festivities, but the "Old Town Road" star wasn't being called out. "It's okay for rappers or men to go to strip clubs, but not Dua Lipa?" inquired one user. "Okay but all your favourite rappers basically live in strip clubs," said another.
If Lipa has seen the commotion on the internet, she's not getting involved in it. Amidst the Twitter war, the British singer logged on to social media post-Grammys to share a gorgeous photo from the red carpet, captioned only with two heart emojis. Talk about unbothered.
Refinery29 has reached out to Dua Lipa's rep for comment.
