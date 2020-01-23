Neither Perrier nor her older sister knew what "internet modelling" meant — it was, after all, the 90s, and the family didn't have easy access to the technology in their home — but having made other friends in the industry, her sister urged her to pursue the gig. Perrier got hired on the spot, discovering that she was the only black girl employed at the adult establishment. What followed her first day on the job was a whirlwind of sexual discovery and female empowerment, with the cam girl leaning into her agency as a sex worker more and more as the days passed.