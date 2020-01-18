The Internet Just Discovered Florence Pugh’s Brother Was An Iconic Game Of Thrones Character

Florence Pugh fever has hit an all-time high thanks to her Oscar nomination, and her entire family is basking in the glow. That is to say, the public just discovered that she has a brother, Toby Sebastian, who's been in front of our eyes this whole time.
Sebastian starred on Game Of Thrones for several seasons as Trystane Martell, the Prince who was betrothed to Princess Myrcella Baratheon and killed by the Sand Snakes shortly after her death. His last scene may have been in season 6, but the moment you realise that's who the photo everyone is currently thirsting over on Twitter is, you won't be able to believe you didn't clock those classic Pugh eyebrows.
Following Game Of Thrones, Toby had roles in movies like The Music Of Silence and Trading Paint, and will be starring in the upcoming film Chocolate Cake.
ladies and gentlemen.......... florence pugh's brother pic.twitter.com/Z4Qw3rUKyC— mr. markstoffelees (@markalexl) January 15, 2020
Toby's not just an actor, he's also a musician. If you want to swoon even more, you can watch videos of him playing guitar and singing on Instagram while wearing a hoop earing.
Of course, he also posts additional Florence Pugh content.
4 years ago this girl was nominated for a Critics Choice Circle Award. 2 years later she was nominated for the @bafta Rising Star Award. Today my friends, she’s been nominated for an Oscar. Yes, an OSCAR. You have worked your arse off and you’ve been exquisite in every single one of your performances. Proud doesn’t cover it. Congratulations fatso, I love you 💋
And, I'm sorry to say for all those interested, he posts girlfriend content as well.
Just so we don't have to do this again, this is Raffie Pugh, Florence's sister.
Probably the only appropriate way to end this post is with a video of the entire Pugh family dancing. Please adopt me!
