Priti Patel’s Meghan Markle Comments Prove She Is A Dangerous Weapon

There can be no doubt that the vitriol aimed at Markle since her relationship with Prince Harry went public has stunk of anti-blackness. The implication has always been that she should 'know her place', that she has trampled over our precious, fragile British values by marrying into our purest institution: the royal family . The fact that she, an outsider, dared to find it lacking and wanted to regain her independence outside of it is a crime punishable by yet more relentless media attacks.