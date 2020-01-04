Surprise! Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Just Welcomed Their First Child

2020 is already off to a great start as far as celebrities are concerned, because Cameron Diaz just announced that she and husband Benji Madden have welcomed their first child. The actress announced the surprise news on Instagram, wishing her followers a happy new year and welcoming their daughter, Raddix Madden, to the world.
"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," the statement, posted on both parents' Instagrams, reads "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"
The announcement comes as a shock, as Diaz had not previously announced any type of pregnancy. It's unclear if the couple conceived via surrogate or possibly adopted.
Refinery29 has reached out to Diaz and Madden for comment.
