Twitter Reacts To Judi Dench Saying That Her Cats Character Is Trans

First, some background: Old Deuteronomy is traditionally played by a male actor. And Dench was originally supposed to star in the original 1981 West End stage production, playing both Grizabella the Glamour Cat and Jennyanydots the Old Gumbie Cat (in stage productions, actors will often play multiple cats if those cats don't appear in the same scene together). But then, Dench snapped her Achilles tendon during rehearsals and she had to drop out.