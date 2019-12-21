Story from Entertainment

The Most Hilarious Responses To The Cats Movie, As Posted By You

Nick Levine
Curiosity may have killed the cat, but could it end up saving the Cats movie? Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper's all-star adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical has become one of 2019's most talked-about films thanks to some pretty horrific reviews and unhinged first reactions.
"It brings me no pleasure to report that Cats is way too horny for its own good," wrote Variety's Caroline Framke after attending a press screening.
"Whatever they paid Judi Dench, it was not enough," quipped Vulture's Rachel Handler.
But it seems possible that the raft of negative reviews pointing out how plotless, strange-looking and uncomfortably sexual the whole thing is might compel people to actually go and see it. After all, Christmas is a bit of a weird time anyway, and the prospect of going to see a downright bizarre movie with Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Rebel Wilson all doing their best to make their creepy anthropomorphic felines seem a bit less creepy is almost too tempting.
Cats opened in cinemas on Friday and the reactions movie-goers are sharing on Twitter are hilarious.
Oh, and people are also having a lot of fun with Cats' rather, well, brazen marketing campaign...
