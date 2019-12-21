The Most Hilarious Responses To The Cats Movie, As Posted By You

I’ve never been more profoundly, alarmingly, curiously and viscerally aware of genitalia. And want to wipe J Hud’s nose.— Lauren Franklin (@Franklinsays) December 20, 2019
I saw a tweet once that said the plot of CATS is essentially a bunch of cats introducing themselves until one of them dies and that’s all I could think about last night as I sat through that bizarre monstrosity 😂 #CatsMovie— LondonerLou (@LondonerLouu) December 21, 2019
I would just like everyone to know re: Cats that nothing can prepare you for how bizarre and inexplicably horny this movie manages to be. Also, seeing Idris Elba Ken-dolled and naked was the worst experience of my entire life— Corrina (@praisebees) December 21, 2019
The morning after ‘Cats’ and I still have so many questions!!— Nate Rogers 🏳️🌈 (@nathanjrogers) December 21, 2019
1. Whose fur was Dame Judi wearing?
2. Why did Idris Elba wear a coat and hat and then suddenly get naked?
3. Same question for James Corden..
4. Why was the score played on a Bontempi?
My mind is still reeling.
Just went to see Cats and honestly I weirdly feel full of shame? Like I’ve just watched a really edgy porn— Tom Rasmussen (@TomGlitter) December 20, 2019
The best part of our showing of CATS was about 2/3rds of the way through when a man in the audience stood up, said "this movie is bad and I'm leaving", and walked out while everyone applauded him.— Laura (@ColaptesAuratus) December 21, 2019