If you’ve been filling the gap that the shocking season one finale of HBO's Euphoria left in your life by experimenting with glitter makeup and reading up on the latest Zendaya dating rumours, the time has come to rejoice. You will be seeing your favourite troubled teens onscreen again a lot sooner than you expected.
HBO very subtly announced the official 2020 return of the critically-acclaimed series on Twitter today. The network looked back at its successful lineup of 2019 shows by sharing a sizzle reel on its timeline. The end of the clip provided a sneak peek at some of HBO's upcoming returning series and brand new titles, which included the drama, which is helmed by Sam Levinson.
The first season of Euphoria wrapped in early August with an emotional cliffhanger, with all of its characters seriously going through it. After she and best friend/maybe girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) parted ways, Rue (Zendaya) fell off the wagon after three months of sobriety, turning once again to painkillers to cope with her feelings. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), with the support of her mother, headed to the abortion clinic. Maddy (Alexa Demie) discovered the truth about Nate's (Jacob Elordi) father, and Fez (Angus Cloud) found himself in a sticky situation when a spontaneous robbery went left.
With all these teens in such different emotional spaces, where can the next season take them without things getting too messy?
Zendaya has some ideas. First of all, she wants Rue and Jules to get happy and healthy so they can come back to each other again. And though she doesn't know what's next for either the characters, she's not going to quit bothering Euphoria's creator until he makes a reunion happen. "I harass him daily," the actress told Elle of Levinson in October.
The series was many of the cast members' first foray into serious acting. Zendaya shook off the squeaky clean image of a Disney alum (she starred in Disney's Shake It Up with Bella Thorne for three years), and Elordi was fresh off of his role in Netflix's teen rom-com The Kissing Booth. Euphoria provided a fresh perspective to the lives of Gen-Z, displaying their struggles with social media, sex and dating, and addiction in a real and refreshing way.
It's no wonder, then, that HBO is giving Levinson and his talented cast and crew another chance to tell this story. If season one was that wild — who could forget seeing 30 penises in one episode — imagine how outrageous its follow-up be. We'll find out in 2020.
