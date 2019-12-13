With 2019 about to turn into 2020, it’s not just the end of the year, it’s the end of the decade. And the women making strides in entertainment have been busy for the last decade. During the 2010s women broke numerous Hollywood records, to massive awards season wins and nominations, to breaking ground behind the camera, women racked up many, many firsts this past decade.
Even better — this list includes women of all ages, races, nationalities, and backgrounds setting new standards in entertainment. The first woman ever won the Academy Award for Best Director. Members of the LGBTQ community made huge strides at the Emmys. The records for oldest and youngest Best Actress Oscar nominee were set. Meryl Streep did, well, a lot.
Click through the slideshow to reminisce over some groundbreaking moments for women in entertainment that you may have forgotten about. There is still much work to be done when it comes to the representation of women in Hollywood and the opportunities available to them, especially non-white and LGBTQ women and non binary individuals, but the following ladies have set the stage for more record breaking and firsts to come.