Vogue Is Aiming To Champion Diversity In 2020

It’s about time Vogue took a real stance on issues that matter (in order to remain relevant, at the very least). It’s also worth noting that while Vogue's US edition has often missed the mark (like that Vogue magazine story which featured Gigi Hadid and her-then boyfriend Zayn Malik to “highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture,” or that the September 2018 issue was the first time a Black photographer has shot the cover in the magazine's 126-year history), its international counterparts seem to be getting it right when it comes to diversity and inclusion (save for controversially placed Kardashian cover here or there ). And British Vogue has arguably seen the most success under Enninful.