The Assistant Trailer Shows The Quiet Terror Of Working For A Harvey Weinstein

For years, Harvey Weinstein’s shadow loomed like a dark specter over the women he allegedly terrorized . The same could be said for the trailer of The Assistant, a new movie starring Julia Garner as a recent college graduate with dreams of getting into the film business, who gets a job working for an unnamed big-time producer. Weinstein is never mentioned by name, nor do we actually see the proxy character meant to represent him — but the weight of his presence is undeniable. Writer and director Kitty Green ( Casting JonBenét ) spoke to former assistants who worked for the disgraced producer at Miramax and The Weinstein Company while crafting the script, and though she won’t confirm her entertainment mogul is based on Weinstein, she doesn’t deny it either