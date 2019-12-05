I vote in every election – it is both a responsibility and a privilege.
I will vote for whoever offers a second referendum.
To be honest, I'm not happy with any of the party options but I think it's more important to exercise my right to vote as a woman then not do so (I may spoil my vote).
I am not surprised. Dissatisfied yes, but I knew I would be! He is unelected, and he does not care about the greater good.
He has lied persistently since coming to office and before.
I do not trust him at all. Boris and his compatriots are blind to the realities of working life, the struggles of women, the struggles of minorities or less abled people. I find his rhetoric destructive, dangerous and backwards.
I don't feel represented by any of them. I am more centrist-right.
I like Jeremy Corbyn as a person and believe that he means very well and has strong morals similar to my own, but I sadly do not think he will win Labour an election. I like the Lib Dems policies for parental leave and childcare, but would not vote Lib Dem ever again. I will never vote Tory.
British politics needs to be more responsive and adaptive. Current pressing issues, like the climate emergency need to be at the forefront.
Decisive action needs to be taken to stop Brexit and stop wasting taxpayers' money on campaigns, debates, votes etc.
Politics needs to be more inclusive of genders, socioeconomic status, race etc to ensure that every individual in society is represented fairly and has a voice.
I would make the leaders more accountable and similarly I think people need to have more of a say and the politicians need to stop misleading the public.
The rampant political propaganda that gets shown in TV ads and shoved through our mailboxes on the daily. This is a major issue globally; but the uncertainty of Brexit makes British politics absolutely convoluted to follow, and parties definitely take advantage of that.