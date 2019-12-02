View this post on Instagram
A new decade, are you ready for it? @TaylorSwift certainly is, ushering in the ’20s wearing archive @ChanelOfficial on the January cover of #BritishVogue. For the new issue, the queen of pop spent time with the king of musical theatre @AndrewLloydWebber, to discuss working together on the soon-to-be-released #CatsMovie, Swift’s journey from farm to fame, and what comes next for the singer-songwriter. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter, and read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 6 December. #TaylorSwift wears archive @ChanelOfficial. Photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @GuidoPalau, colourist @VictoriaHunter, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @MegumiYamamotoNYC and set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign.
View this post on Instagram
“I worked as hard as I could, reached out to as many people as I could to make sure I got meetings with publishing companies and labels. They didn’t come about very easily, but once I got in the room I’d just get out my guitar and play for them.” @TaylorSwift was just 18 when her song “Love Story” became a global hit. As she makes her welcome return to #BritishVogue, the star opens up to @AndrewLloydWebber about nurturing her talent from a young age, and relishing the rewards of global stardom. Click the link in bio for @Edward_Enninful’s editor’s letter, and read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands Friday 6 December. #TaylorSwift photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @GuidoPalau, colourist @VictoriaHunter, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @MegumiYamamotoNYC, and set design by @MaryHoward_SetDesign.
View this post on Instagram
“Taylor’s lyric for Beautiful Ghosts is brilliant and her emotional performance of our song must be among the very best I’ve ever had.” - ALW On newsstands Friday 6 December, Andrew interviews @taylorswift for @britishvogue, looking back at the start of her career, inspirations, journey so far and what is to come.