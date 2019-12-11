We Asked An Astrologer Who’ll Win The Election (Because Who Trusts Polls?)

"Corbyn has four of the 10 heavenly bodies in the sign of Gemini, so benefits from cleverness. However, he also has five planets in fixed signs, which shows an inability to imagine doing anything differently. While Geminis can be flexible and charming, if you have half the planets in fixed signs like Corbyn does, then you’re going to be the sort of person that gets annoyed by minor changes; they'll holiday in the same place. The virtue? Being determined. The liability? Being unable to see alternatives. It’s not that he’s ignoring different ways of going about things, but with this many planets in fixed signs, it doesn’t even cross his mind. He can’t see it.