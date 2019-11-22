Slick Woods has revealed via an Instagram post yesterday that she's currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three cancer.
The model, best known for appearing in campaigns for Rihanna's brand, Fenty, disclosed the news by posting a photo on Instagram of her sticking her tongue out with her friends in the background, captioned, "How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it #AtLeastImAlreadyBald".
Soon after Woods posted the photo, Instagram account the Shade Room shared an exclusive from the model, revealing that she's battling stage 3 melanoma and that the cancer is spreading. She told the account that she’s currently fighting for her life.
After the post, comments came pouring in from celebs like Taraji P. Henson, who said, “You are already on the other side of this healthy and strong like it never happened. I adore you🙌🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋.” Lala Anthony also voiced her support, writing “love u sis ❤️" on the photo.
The Shade Room also voiced their own support for the model, saying, "At this time, we continue to pray for Slick’s health and that she’ll beat this disease. Her good spirit and will to fight is a testament to her strength and she’s certainly not alone in this fight given the outpouring of love and support from friends and fans all over the world. Keep fighting, Slick!"
Woods rose to fame back in 2017 when Rihanna featured her as a model in her Fenty beauty campaign — she also famously went into labour during the first-ever Savage x Fenty show back in 2018. This is the first time Woods has confirmed her illness to the public.
In a follow-up Instagram, Woods posted a photo of her one-year-old son, Saphir, making a grouchy face, captioned, "Stop treating me like a victim". As she's proven before, Woods is anything but.
