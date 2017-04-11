Story from Beauty

Everything You Need To Know About Moles

Hannah Coates
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
We’ve all got them. Those little – or big – brown patches that punctuate our skin and define our arms, our legs and even that little ‘beauty’ spot above our lips (Cindy, Marilyn, even Enrique). But do we know anything about them, the danger they pose and how we can protect them? No. So pull up a chair and take note with our comprehensive guide to everything mole-related.

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series