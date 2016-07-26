Three days of chemo and I realise a miracle has occurred. I am no longer having Hodgkin’s symptoms. No sweats, no shivers, no itching, no extreme exhaustion. I am no longer feeling ill. Friends come to visit and can’t believe the change in me. It’s incredible how quickly the mind can make you forget traumatic times. Again I have the sense of 'am I really that ill?' I feel so much better that I can’t even remember what I was feeling like before. Then Barry (boyfriend, pictured right) reminds me of a time when I was really bad and I woke up during the night needing the loo; I was so ill and the exhaustion was so extreme that I cried for half an hour trying to summon up the energy and courage just to get out of bed for a wee. I eventually forced myself to do it, but only because I would have literally wet the bed. Three days later and I’m sat in the garden, having a laugh and stuffing my face with BBQ meat.



Luckily, I haven’t had too many side effects yet. I feel slightly nauseous at times but I haven’t been sick. I’ve had slightly blurred vision but only momentarily. I can taste chemicals in the back of my mouth and I can feel that my taste is starting to change but it's ever so slightly. The back of my scalp feels quite tender, almost like I’ve had too much sun, and more hair than normal is falling out in the shower.



The worst side effect for me, so far, has been constipation – at times pretty severe and causing me pain. So over the last month when I have finally been able to relieve myself, we have aptly named it a ‘Brexit’ and then a ‘Johnson’, ‘Farage’ or ‘Gove’ depending on the size of the relief, in honour of the shit show that was British politics in July.



On the whole, I am feeling pretty okay. I certainly don’t look or feel my best but I’ve found that most people who come to visit, or family members I speak to with a perception of how I’m going to look or how I’m going to be responding to chemo (really, really ill, throwing up, unable to get out of bed, thin, gaunt-looking, pale) are surprised by how “well” I am.



All positive vibes aside, I do know that this is only the beginning of a very long road; that my body is going to continue to get battered, that I am very shortly going to lose my hair, that I may not respond to chemo, and that I may get an infection and have to be hospitalised. So, I am trying to have no expectations and practice Buddhist principles of being in the present moment, just taking things as they come.

