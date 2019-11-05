Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Studded Christmas Special Will Be An Instant Classic

Kacey Musgraves is about to become the face of Christmas. The country singer and "I didn't say fuckin' yee" meme queen is bringing a holiday golden hour to Amazon Prime this November with a new Wes Anderson-inspired holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.
Premiering 29th November, it is Amazon Prime's first holiday special, and the streaming service has pulled out all the stops. Not only is it hosted by the Grammy award-winning singer who reinvented the nose ring, it's also narrated by Schitts Creek's Dan Levy.
The trailer announcement doesn't reveal any specifics, but it does tease a few names in music and TV. In this glittery wonderland — which Amazon promises will be both "whimsical" and "dazzling" in the press release for the special — viewers will see Musgraves joined by Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, Lana Del Rey, and Troye Sivan, among others. Amazon will also release a soundtrack from the special on the same date, featuring new renditions of classics as well as brand new holiday tracks.
“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves promises in the release. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show - as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”
