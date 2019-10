Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a last-minute costume that is more galactic than basic, you’ve come to the right place. A Star Wars Halloween costume is a natural fit for a fan of the franchise. And, more importantly, it can be surprisingly easy to put one together. So, hey, maybe dressing up as BB-8 isn’t happening this year (that seems like it would take months to figure out), but there are some characters who involve a lot less planning. For one of ‘em, you just have to wear a lot of beige and have an interesting hairdo.