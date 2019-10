Simone Biles Just Made History — Again

Although she’s at the top of her game, this will likely be Biles’ last world championships: she's previously said she plans to retire after the 2020 Olympics . “Sometimes I wish I would quit,” she told NBC Sports at the world championships. “The other day, we walked out there, and I was like, I literally hate this feeling, and I don’t know why I keep forcing myself to do it. I hate that feeling like I’m going to puke before. But, you know, we love the thrill of it. Reminds me to never give up because one day I won’t have the opportunity to get that feeling.”