Between 1985 and 1988, Franklin killed eight women in South Los Angeles. He shot his victims and disposed of their bodies in back alleys, concealed by trash. In 1988, Enietra Washington was shot in the chest by Franklin and survived. Officers never bothered to follow up on her attack and Franklin continued to kill for years. He’s believed to have taken a 14-year hiatus from his crimes, picking up again in 2002.