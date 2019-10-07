“Imagine Superman, but from Martha Kent's point of view. Or imagine Spiderman [sic], but from Aunt May's point of view. This is a superhero story, but from the parent's point of view. But unlike her son, she doesn't have any powers.”



On the Netflix series, a single mom, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), raises her son, Dion (Ja'Siah Young), after the mysterious death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). Dion has telekinetic abilities and storms are drawn to him, but he doesn’t know how to properly use his powers. Nicole has to protect Dion from outsiders and try to keep his abilities secret.