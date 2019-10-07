The new Netflix series Raising Dion explores the idea of what a superhero’s life is like when they’re just a kid. And not as a teenager, like Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man, who can basically fend for himself. Raising Dion is about a seven-year-old with superpowers – a pretty scary idea when you think about how anxiety-inducing raising a seven-year-old is on its own.
The series is based on the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu and illustrated by Jason Piperberg. Liu also created a short film about the Raising Dion comic when it came out in 2015. The description explains:
“Imagine Superman, but from Martha Kent's point of view. Or imagine Spiderman [sic], but from Aunt May's point of view. This is a superhero story, but from the parent's point of view. But unlike her son, she doesn't have any powers.”
On the Netflix series, a single mom, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), raises her son, Dion (Ja'Siah Young), after the mysterious death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). Dion has telekinetic abilities and storms are drawn to him, but he doesn’t know how to properly use his powers. Nicole has to protect Dion from outsiders and try to keep his abilities secret.
