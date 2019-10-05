Miley Cyrus Asks Fans To Stop Slut-Shaming & Accept Her Dating Life

Miley Cyrus is very busy these days, whether it’s recording, holidaying, or dating very publicly, and she wants people to know that they shouldn’t judge her for living her life.
After several photos of Cyrus enjoying a steamy date with Cody Simpson were revealed, Cyrus responded on Instagram and Twitter to commentary from people about her most recent dating activity. Specifically, Cyrus highlighted public entitlement over her life, slut-shaming, and wanting to have a normal dating experience.
“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it [through] from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up. But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” wrote Cyrus.
Advertisement
She then went on to specifically address the aspect of slut-shaming and how it plays a role in people’s judgments of her dating multiple people back-to-back.
“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence,” she elaborated. “Where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s world.’”
Finally, Cyrus talked about hating the idea that her life is limited because of the necessity to avoid the public eye.
“I refuse to recluse and ‘date’ from home cause A. That’s not fun. B. extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position. I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill,’” she explained.
Cyrus concluded her remarks about her perspective on her dating life by pleading with fans to treat her with respect.
“I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating - this is where I am at!,” she wrote.
She wrapped up the remarks with a call out to a continuation of Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic #hotgirlsummer hashtag with the hashtag of #hotgirlfall.
#Hotgirlfall indeed, Cyrus. We certainly don’t blame you for wanting to enjoy cuffing season just as much as anyone else, especially after experiencing an emotional breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth and a recent split with rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.
Advertisement