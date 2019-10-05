The Unofficial Sixth Member Of Queer Eye Has Died

Pour one out for one of Queer Eye’s most beloved cast members. Bruley, the bulldog who appears in season 2 and season 3 of Netflix’s reality show, has died at age 10.
Michelle Silva, a producer on Queer Eye and Bruley’s mum, shared the sad news on Instagram on Thursday. Calling Bruley her “love bug,” Silva explained that Bruley was suffering from heart issues and that she knew a sudden heart attack — which is what Bruley ultimately died from — was a possibility. He died in her arms on the bathroom floor, Silva wrote.
“He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most,” said Silva on Bruley’s official Instagram page Thursday. “I told him everyday I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life.”
Bruley's Instagram boasts over 295,000 followers, many of whom expressed their condolences in the comments.
My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything. I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor. Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most. I told him everyday I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life. My best friend and boyfriend held us both. He gave me more than I could have ever given him, and I was able to thank him for allowing me to be his mom. He chose me. We got to experience so much together; he loved traveling on planes and looking out the window! He was the ultimate copilot in the car when he wasn’t dangerously sprawled out across my lap as I drove. He was so very loved by my family and friends and even “non dog people.” He mastered the “jump kiss,” and I always had to explain to people that he wouldn’t buy you dinner first, he just went in for the full make-out. In the last year of his life, he found fame! Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here. I’ve taken a few days to process and grieve and figure out what’s next. I’ve realized, I don’t want to stop sharing the best of Bru. I also want to show you a little of what it was like the last few months dealing with an ailing dog in heart failure as more and more dogs are being diagnosed with the same issues. I was so close to completing Bru’s website with long-awaited merch. I’ll get there in time. I’ve also been exploring non-profit opportunities and getting involved in bulldog rescue. There is so much Bru inspired, and it’s so much bigger than I even realized. (Cont. below)
In a follow-up post on Bruley’s page, Silva shared a video of the bulldog enjoying a car ride.
“I’m beyond humbled by all of your responses,” she shared. “So many of you opened up about how Bru got you through some hard times. I’m with you; there were times where Bru was the only reason I got out of bed.”
Because Bruley brought far more laughter than tears, please enjoy.....I’m beyond humbled by all of your responses. So many of you opened up about how Bru got you through some hard times. I’m with you; there were times where Bru was the only reason I got out of bed. I’ve been watching this little clip on repeat because he didn’t even know how funny he was. Here’s to his humor and joy and ridiculousness.... #bestofbru #somuchlip 🐾
Fab Five member Bobby Berk posted a tribute to Bruley on his Instagram.
“RIP my furry little friend,” he wrote. “You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had.”
RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts 💨. You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU #bruleybru #queereye
Antoni Porowski also shared Silva’s photo on his Instagram Story along with a sweet message.
“Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one,” the food expert said of Bruley.
This isn’t the first animal that the Queer Eye family has lost recently. Back in August Jonathan Van Ness’ beloved cat Bug died in an accident in his home.
“I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you,” the reality star shared on Instagram of the loss of Bug.
Stay tuned to see if Netflix offers a tribute to Bruley on the upcoming season of Queer Eye.
