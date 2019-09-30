With the truth finally out in the open, Joanie has cleansed a bit of her spirit. She has tender sex with EJ and her dreams drift to the one memory she has of Ben. When EJ first showed Joanie a photo of Ben earlier in the evening — Cole was fixated on him, even into old age — she had no idea who he was. But, at rest, she remembers passing by Ben while leaving her mom’s home at the age of seven. Throughout the dream, we hear the second part of Alison’s goodbye voiceover, which goes, “I have been in pain my entire life. And maybe that’s what makes people think that I’m weak. And maybe that makes people treat me like some sort of receptacle for all their grief and rage and disappointment. But I am fucking sick of it.”