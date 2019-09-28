Warning: Rihanna’s Latest Hairstyle Will Make You Want A Fringe

In our increasingly uncertain times, there is one thing that we can always rely on, day in and day out: Rihanna being Rihanna.
She's the queen of keeping the world a more exciting place by leading her own LVMH-backed luxury brand while also consistently showing the fashion world how inclusivity is done with Savage x Fenty. But apart from her business ventures, Rihanna has never faltered when it comes to stepping out with a new and exciting look. She's tried everything — from a black pixie to a blonde mohawk to bright red curls — and in Paris on Thursday night, while celebrating her latest Fenty launch, the star stepped out with a new blunt fringe.
Yes, Rihanna has had a fringe before — most notably back in 2007 — and even showed us how to do a curly fringe back in 2012. But has she ever had hair this long with a blunt fringe at the same time? We think not.
This dramatic new look comes at a time when plenty of other celebrities are opting for huge hair makeovers. For example, Millie Bobby Brown just went bright blonde and Demi Lovato just dip-dyed her hair neon green, but Rihanna's change is perhaps the most attainable in the lot. Plus, the new look solidifies the fact that while the curtain fringe may have ruled summer, the blunt fringe — also seen on Liv Tyler — are sure to reign supreme this autumn. After all, if it's good enough for RiRi...
Advertisement