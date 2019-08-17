Kirsten Dunst Is Making A Case For The Curtain Fringe This Autumn

If you went to middle school during the 2000s, there's a pretty good chance that Kirsten Dunst starred in your favourite movie. From blockbusters like Bring It On and Spider-Man to cult classics like The Virgin Suicides and Drop Dead Gorgeous, every role she stepped into became instantly iconic.
That's why we were so excited to hear that, after a brief acting hiatus, Dunst is returning to the screen as a waterpark employee lured into a pyramid scheme in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. The other reason we're thrilled she's in the spotlight again? Girl's got her hair game on lock.
While still rocking her signature long blonde strands, Dunst has quietly been giving us all a masterclass in how to rock a curtain fringe right. Ahead, check out the many different ways Dunst has worn them thus far, convincing us more and more with each passing day that this will be the hottest fringe style this autumn.