The Jonas Family Had An All-Out Love Fest For Sophie Turner During The Emmys

Sophie Turner may have lost to Ozark's Julia Garner for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Comedy at the Emmys but in the Jonas family, she’s always a winner.
Though they couldn't be there in person, Turner's in-laws all took to Instagram to wish her good luck, and celebrate the actress' first nomination.
"Eight seasons of brilliant work. Congrats on your Emmy nomination," Nick Jonas wrote on his Instagram story. "Cheering for you tonight."
"Good luck to our girl tonight," Priyanka Chopra Jonas added on her story, along with pictures of Turner from the first season of the show, and the last.
"Congratulations on your first Emmy nomination!" sister-in-law Danielle Jonas posted on story. "We love you!"
But the most gushy love note of all came from Turner's husband Joe. Absent from Turner's side on the red carpet because of a Jonas brother gig in Kansas City, MO, he made sure to post a touching tribute in support of his wife: “I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you.”
Starks who? Looks like Turner has found her new pack.
