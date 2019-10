As tabloid papers are wont to do with the royal family even today , nasty rumours circulated about Princess Mary even after she was engaged. Rumours ranged from Viscount Lascelles, who was 15 years older than her, only marrying her because he lost a bet to Princess Mary being pressured to wed him as good publicity for the newly established House of Windsor. What we do know is that her ceremony was the first Royal Wedding to be covered by Vogue . Questionable motivations aside, they married in 1922 and went on to have two sons. One of their sons, George, wrote a memoir in 1981 that suggests that his parents’ marriage was much happier than later accounts let on. In his book, The Tongs and the Bones, he said his parents had many shared friends and interests. “Our mother was never so happy in our eyes as children as when she and my father were embarked on some scheme together,” he wrote.