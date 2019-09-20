How many times in the last three years have you longed for the good old days? Don't fret, we’re referring to the days when Downton Abbey was still on the air, naturally. Well, ge read to thank the lord (by which we mean creator Julian Fellowes). The hole that the entire upstairs and downstairs Downton Abbey cast left in our Anglophilic hearts is filled again by the brand new Downton Abbey movie.
In Downton time, only a year and a half has passed since last we saw the residents of the Abbey in the series finale, and we’re picking up with them in 1927. But there has been so much occurring in the real time in the intervening years that it’s kind of hard to remember everything we should about the show’s cast of characters.
You probably haven't forgotten about the time Lady Mary's (Michelle Dockery) Turkish lover bit the dust in her bed. Or all the ways bad luck threatened to tear Bates (Brendan Coyle) and Anna (Joanne Froggatt) apart. And yet, without peeking, can you tell us Edith's husband's name? Did you even remember that Matthew's mom Isobel got remarried in the finale? Good for you if you did. For the rest of us, here's a refresher on the returning characters and cast, along with a few fresh faces.