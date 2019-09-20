You probably haven't forgotten about the time Lady Mary's (Michelle Dockery) Turkish lover bit the dust in her bed. Or all the ways bad luck threatened to tear Bates (Brendan Coyle) and Anna (Joanne Froggatt) apart. And yet, without peeking, can you tell us Edith's husband's name? Did you even remember that Matthew's mom Isobel got remarried in the finale? Good for you if you did. For the rest of us, here's a refresher on the returning characters and cast, along with a few fresh faces.