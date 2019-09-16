Jenny Slate Is Bringing Her First Ever Comedy Special To Netflix

At long last, Jenny Slate is getting a Netflix special. The comedian and star of films like Landline and Obvious Child will combine stand-up, clips from her childhood, and interviews with her family in Stage Fright, dropping on October 22.
The comedian has found success in live shows and viral videos like "Marcel The Shell," and briefly appeared on Saturday Night Live. She left the show in 2010 after just one season, during which she infamously dropped the f-bomb during a live sketch (meanwhile, this guy just got cast on the comedy shows upcoming season).
"I don't know that I was fired for saying 'fuck.' I think I was fired because I didn't fit in there and Lorne [Michaels] didn't like me," Slate told Refinery29’s Christene Barberich on the Unstyled podcast. "I have no idea what is inside of that man's head. I don't know if he likes me or dislikes me as a person but I don't actually give a fuck what he thinks about me, I gotta tell ya."
News of her Netflix special comes after Slate also announced her engagement to boyfriend Ben Shattuck. Slate was previously married to Dean Fleischer-Camp for four years, and later dated Chris Evans before being spotted with Shattuck at Sundance early this year.
Stage Fright will explore topics like Catholic mass and Slate's haunted childhood home, and will likely pair nicely with her upcoming book, Little Weirds, out November 5.
Watch Slate and a donkey announce the happy news below.
View this post on Instagram
MY NETFLIX STANDUP COMEDY SPECIAL “Stage Fright” COMES OUT 10/22 on @netflixisajoke! It’s part stand-up, part documentary about my family, my fears, my heart, and a lot of other things that will make you laugh. Directed by my @gillianrobespierre, shot by @miss_ashcon, produced by @bettyholm & @smroma, edited by @betsykagen & music by @slhjenkins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thanks to all of these women for their companionship and very good hard work. Also, this donkey is not in the special. The main animal is ME.
