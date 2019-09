Sam Smith: “My Pronouns Are They/Them”

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM,” Smith wrote . “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*ck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”