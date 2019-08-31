Ellie Goulding Tied The Knot In A Lavish Castle Wedding Worthy Of Royalty

The ceremony was held at the historic York Minster Cathedral in Yorkshire, where Jopling’s family hail from. Goulding wore an elegant sleeved Chloé bespoke wedding dress with full-body beading detail designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi, with her hair swept back into a loose, low bun. Jopling wore bespoke tailoring by Huntsman.
Goulding and Jopling’s vows were followed by a lavish celebration in the English countryside. The festival-themed reception was held at the historic Castle Howard — the entire estate has been closed off to the public for the weekend, and a glass house, stage, and glamping pods for guests were constructed on the grounds for the event, per The Yorkshire Post.
The impressive nuptials had an equally impressive guest list. More than 300 friends and family members were reportedly invited to the wedding reception, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. Along with being close friends with the royal couple, it’s a full circle of sorts — Goulding rose to international fame after her performance at William and Kate’s wedding reception back in 2011.
Goulding’s royal ties run deep: she met Jopling after being introduced at a dinner party by William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and the pair attended Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October. Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, were both photographed at Goulding’s wedding, along with stars including Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, James Blunt, and Cressida Bonas.
Jopling attended Eton College in the U.K. (just like Princes William and Harry), graduated from Harvard University, and works for Sotheby’s in New York City, where he has been living with Goulding. Goulding and Jopling are reportedly relocating to London as he begins a postgraduate programme at the University of Oxford this year.
