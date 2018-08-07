Ellie Goulding Is Engaged To A Man Named Caspar

Ellie Goulding is fully "Starry Eyed," because she just announced her engagement to boyfriend Caspar Jopling. The couple, who have been together for a year and a half, let the world know about their upcoming nuptials via an announcement in the U.K newspaper, The Times.
"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," the announcement in the marriage section read.
According to People, Jopling works in corporate development and strategy in the New York office of Sotheby’s, a British art dealing company. When he's not surrounded by fine art, he's going on adventures with Goulding — including a trip to Jordan with Princess Beatrice.
(That's not Princess Beatrice in the photo, FYI. She's probably laying low after the discovery of her secret Instagram).
Jopling went to Eton, the same school as Princes William and Harry, and Goulding performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, so this couple is royal by association. Reps for Goulding didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Goulding isn't the only talented Brit getting engaged. Fellow singer Leona Lewis just got engaged to Dennis Jauch, her boyfriend of eight years, according to People. Lewis gave a glimpse of the ring on her Instagram story on Monday:
Now if Goulding wants to show us her ring any time soon, we'll be waiting right here.
