Before any of that, Logan shares his latest plan to protect Waystar Royco from Stewy (Arian Moayed) and Sandy’s (Larry Pine) bear hug: purchase Pierce Media News (PGN), a respected rival media company. (They make “actual news”). The Roys and the Pierces (PGN is also a family-run company) have some history (Gerri’s immediate response is, “Again?”), and the idea of Waystar spending $20 billion on the company is absurd to everyone except Logan. He’s trying to prove a point, but never lets anyone “in” on the point he is trying to make — not Shiv, not Marcia, not his board, surely not his sons. He’s not acting rationally (Roman [Kieran Culkin] thinks his dad wants to buy the network because it’s his brother’s favourite and it’ll "piss him off"; Gerri says it’s because they run a paper that put out a “hit piece” on him saying he served warm wine at a party), but everyone’s too afraid to tell him what they really think. On top of that, there’s also a sly reporter working on a tell-all biography about Logan’s legacy (best summarised as indomitable and deplorable) who squeezes a meeting out of the weakest Roy link, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), despite his self-proclaimed status as “time-pressed executive” unable to “eke out time” for an interview in his calendar. Logan finds out that someone in his inner-circle spoke to the reporter (it turns out that she spoke to more than just Greg, so he’s in the clear), and uses the confines of their retreat in an isolated part of Hungary as the perfect surroundings to smoke out the rats. He feels like prey, so he’s going to hunt right back.