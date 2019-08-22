Clay Ended 13 Reasons Why Season 2 In A Very Compromising Position

He texts a warning message to a girl he had a crush on, Mackenzie (Chelsea Alden), and while we never see the context of the message she realises it's cause for concern. Mackenzie shows the text to a group of others at the dance where they all have different ideas as to what to do. The first idea is to call the police (which is the right idea, by the way) and then lock the doors from the inside so Tyler can't get in. However, Clay believes they can avoid this whole situation if he can just talk to Tyler first. During all of this, no one knows where Jessica is and Justin goes off to find her.