It Looks Like Lily Collins Is Dating Emilia Clarke's Ex

Earlier this week, Collins posted a cozy Instagram picture of her and writer-director Charlie McDowell to her story, with the caption “When he’s only just left but it feels like forever...I miss you.” Later, McDowell’s back made it on her grid. Collins, who is set to play the lead role in Paramount Network’s Emily in Paris from Sex and the City creator Darren Star, posted a pic of herself wearing a jaunty beret , while squeezing up against what appears to be McDowell’s back. “Always got your back,” Collins captioned the post. McDowell replied with a scooter emoji.