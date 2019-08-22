It Looks Like Lily Collins Is Dating Emilia Clarke's Ex

Emily is in Paris, and Lily Collins is in love. At least, that’s what it sounds like from the star’s social media posts.
Earlier this week, Collins posted a cozy Instagram picture of her and writer-director Charlie McDowell to her story, with the caption “When he’s only just left but it feels like forever...I miss you.” Later, McDowell’s back made it on her grid. Collins, who is set to play the lead role in Paramount Network’s Emily in Paris from Sex and the City creator Darren Star, posted a pic of herself wearing a jaunty beret, while squeezing up against what appears to be McDowell’s back. “Always got your back,” Collins captioned the post. McDowell replied with a scooter emoji.
How very Parisian!
McDowell — son of A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell and stepson to Ted Danson — is the writer and director of the 2017 Netflix movie The Discovery and the 2014 Elisabeth Moss feature The One I Love. He has helmed episodes of TV shows like Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Legion, and Dear White People. In his personal life, McDowell was romantically linked to Emilia Clarke from 2018 to February of 2019, when they reportedly split. Prior to his relationship with Clarke, McDowell dated Rooney Mara from 2010 to 2016.
As for Collins, she reportedly dated her Mortal Instruments co-star Jamie Campbell Bower for several years beginning in 2012. She was also linked to Zac Efron, whom she never confirmed a relationship with, and would go on to become her co-star in Ted Bundy film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Recently, Collins was spotted getting close with Noah Centineo at an Oscar party, though it seems like the two are more buds than anything else.
As for Collins and McDowell, the couple was spotted together earlier this summer in Los Angeles, though exactly when their relationship started is unclear.
Refinery29 has reached out to Collins for comment on the relationship.
