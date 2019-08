Samara Weaving Is A New Kind Of Scream Queen

You’re exhausted from your (rather stressful) wedding day, when your husband comes in with one more request: a family game night with your in-laws. As instructed by your intimidatingly Gothic new family, you pull a card that says “Hide and Seek” and are instructed to be out of sight until dawn. It’s a weird wedding night tradition , but if this is what it takes to be with the love of your life, you’ll find a dumbwaiter and wait in eerie silence for a hot minute. But just when you’re ready to give up your location to head to bed with your new hubby, a twist is revealed. Your sister-in-law rounds a corner and kills the maid with a crossbow intended for you. Suddenly you realise you’re not merely playing “hide and seek” with your new family...you’re being hunted by them in a sadistic ritual they’ve participated in for generations.