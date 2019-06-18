Ready Or Not Will Ruin All Childhood Memories Of Hide & Seek

In the trailer, Grace (Samara Weaving) is excited-ish to marry into her husband's eccentric and exceedingly wealthy family, who happened to make their fortune creating board games. The night she marries Alex (Mark O'Brien), something is up: family patriarch Tony (Revenge's Henry Czerny) declares she will only really be part of the family after she wins a game of hide and seek. Grace is, well, game — until she learns that the family's intention is not to merely seek her, but to kill her. Eep!