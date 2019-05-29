Ma Is The Unhinged Horror Movie Of The Summer & Octavia Spencer Is Its Queen

It’s in the pursuit of this noble goal that they meet Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer), a lonely veterinarian's assistant who thinks befriending the group might be the key to resolving a lingering trauma from her past. So, when the teens’ regular spot gets busted by the cops, Sue Ann offers to host their parties in her basement, where she’ll at least know they’re safe. Hence, her nickname, “Ma,” which she embraces with gusto as her house becomes party central for all the neighbourhood kids. It soon becomes quite clear that there’s something a little off about this seemingly affable lady. But by the time Maggie and her friends realise it, it might be too late.