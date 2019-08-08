After sharing her new Vogue cover story, which includes a few Lover Easter eggs, Taylor Swift's fans think she might have also casually dropped some other big news. They think Swift is engaged to Joe Alwyn thanks to a new Instagram post. No, it's not a photo of the couple, who have yet to become Instagram official. It all stems from the caption.
"My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue," Swift wrote on Instagram, evoking the famous wedding adage about something borrowed, something blue. It also happens to be the color she's wearing in the image from her Vogue shoot. "All’s well that ends well, to end up with you."
The caption could be nothing more than Swift's way of teasing another song off Lover, out August 23. But, since fans know Swift's messages are like an onion — they have layers — they were immediately on the case. A few Swifties have put forth what they deem to be clues supporting their theories that Swift is engaged. (Just a note before we proceed with the fan theories that there is no definitive proof these engagement rumours are true.)
"OKAY I JUST NOTICED SOMETHING," one excited fan tweeted. "DOESN’T IT LOOK LIKE THERES STRING ON HER RING FINGER?? (Aka to tie the knot)!??? DID SHE JUST ANNOUNCE THAT SHE AND JOE ARE ENGAGED??"
Look close, and indeed there is a string hanging off Swift's finger. Not to mention, her ring finger seems to be bent, drawing attention to it.
OKAY I JUST NOTICED SOMETHING...1.the lyrics she just gave us— Britt✨?? (@__britt__c) August 8, 2019
Another fan went further, putting together a Twitter thread that points out all the clues that these two will tie the knot soon. They include the moment in the "ME!" video in which Brendon Urie got down on one knee and the shot of a champagne bottle that says "Save the Date."
That same fan also proposed another theory about this new album: "WHAT IF: THIS is the reason she hasn’t explained why the album is called Lover yet. She wants the music to do the explaining & when we hear a certain song(s) we will find out she’s engaged ???"
To help support this tweet, Swift did tell Vogue that “there are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning. This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.” Could "glory" refer to the two lovers walking down the aisle to their happily ever after?
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged? (A thread) pic.twitter.com/68uqKMoq3H— heidi ? - LOVER ?? (@heiditswift) August 7, 2019
WHAT IF: THIS is the reason she hasn’t explained why the album is called Lover yet. She wants the music to do the explaining & when we hear a certain song(s) we will find out she’s engaged ???— heidi ? - LOVER ?? (@heiditswift) August 7, 2019
Some Swifties sure think so. One fan was so convinced, they tweeted, "Taylor Alison Swift Alwyn," in celebration of the low-key couple's possible nuptials.
For right now, Swift isn't commenting — well, at least not publicly (Refinery29 has reached out). After a fan posted about Swift's possible engagement on Tumblr, the pop star liked it. For some, that might be all the confirmation they need. Or, the answer is simply no, they are not betrothed, and all this sleuthing is for naught.
TAYLOR SWIFT IS ENGAGED— B ? FAN ACCOUNT (@TS7Track3) August 8, 2019
