Why Channing Tatum Just Quit Social Media

Channing Tatum would like to spend more time in the real world. In a new Instagram post, Tatum revealed that he's taking a break from social media, but that he'd be back after he spend time getting those creative juices flowing.
"I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute," Tatum wrote. "I've been trying to get inspired to create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least i haven't felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone."
Tatum added that the move is likely not permanent, writing that he would "probably come back at some point" when he ideally has a "direction or clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there."
Tatum's now deleted Instagram pics are pretty all over the board, ranging from selfies to photos of his daughter to his artwork.
While most commenters were generally supportive of Tatum cutting ties with social media for a while, his pal and G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra co-star Marlon Wayans had other thoughts.
"THIS DUDE NEVER ANSWER HIS FUCKIN’ PHONE ANYWAY!!! SMFH," Wayans commented on Instagram.
Tatum may want a break from social media now, but back in March, his girlfriend Jessie J revealed that the Magic Mike actor knows how to slide into the DMs. Or rap in them, anyway.
"I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess," he wrote in his S.O.'s direct messages. "I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”
Despite Tatum claiming he hasn't felt creative in a while, the actor has worked on a number of new projects in recent years as a producer. Last year, he developed an Amazon pilot, College, via his Free Association production company. Early this year, the company signed with agency CAA to work on more projects.
We may not have a new Instagram photo anytime soon, but maybe his break will mean that a new TV series will hit our screens instead.
