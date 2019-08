Did anyone else have the worst Mercury retrograde ever? The planet of communication goes direct on July 31st, but before you sigh in relief, we’re not out of the woods yet. After Mercury goes direct, we’ll begin a “ retro-shade” period. This means we’ll continue to see the effects of Mercury retrograde until August 15, and these effects will be strongest from July 31 until August 5. (In case you forgot, those effects include major misunderstandings with communication, travel and technology mishaps, and texts from our exes .)